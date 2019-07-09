First Annual Beatton River Round Up Music Festival

BALDONNEL, B.C. – The Horse Ranch will be hosting the Beatton River Roundup Music Festival, two family-friendly days of entertainment, food and fun.
Country music will be heard in this country settings with multiple music venues starting Friday, July 19th to Saturday, July 20th, 2019.
Friday, July 19th, 2019
- 6:30 pm – Fort Motors Kick-Off Party
- 7:00 pm – Dinner
8:00 pm – Music & Dance Floor with Travis Fowler Band & Party
Saturday, July 20th, 2019
Saturday boasts wagon rides to three different music pit stops, a full day of family entertainment that includes a gold panning demo, artisan market, kids zone and more shares the organizer.
- 12:00 pm – Music Pit Stop Wagon Rides, Artisan Market Place and Kids & Adult Zones
- 8:00 pm – Main Stage opening with Travis Fowler and headlining Trevor Panczak
Camping available
Tickets available online and at 8 Seconds Western Wear in Fort St. John.