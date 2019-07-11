First Annual North Vale Music Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Vale Music Festival is hosting their first event at the Haaby Farm on the banks of the Beatton River Valley.

The musical festival will play host to local bands and singer/songwriters alongside Lake Haabanagan, past the airport.

Performers at the event include Peter Katz and Del Barber as well as;

Last Horse Standing

Adam Winn

Rose Prairie Romance

Lorissa Scriven

The Willms Family

Tantrum

Enjoy live music in this country outdoor scenery with the opportunity to enjoy great views, walking trails and beach volleyball.

An outdoor pub will be set up and food available for purchase from Peace Vale Meats and The Farm Stand.

Gates open at 1:30 pm

Music starts at 2:00 pm

Ticket pricing:

$35 advance / $40 day of the event

$100 family advance / $115 family day of the event

Tickets can be purchased at Energetictickets.ca; CLICK HERE

There is camping available with limited campsites / $50 weekend. To register, contact the event coordinator through the FB Page.

No pets are allowed to the event

No outside food or drink permitted during the event

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

All profits help support the expansion of a boys school in Nicaragua founded by Fort St John’s Tara Germain