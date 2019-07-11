First leg of 2019 World Jet Boat Championships starts Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first leg of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships is set to take place July 12 to the 13 in Whitecourt, Alberta.

Local racers from the Peace Country River Rats to take part in this race include Gord Humphrey and navigator Jason Palfy in Unnatural Disaster, Trapper Wolsey and navigator Jimmy Jackson in Leroy, Clayton Wolsey and navigator Ryley Tschiedel in Dirty Harry and Stacy Kelm and navigator Ty Wheat in Xcalibur.

The 2019 World Jet Boat Championships will start in Whitecourt, travelling along the Peace River, and finish up with the last leg in Taylor on July 20 to the 21.

More information on the 2019 Wolrd Jet Boat Championships can be found on the World Jet Boat Race Facebook page.