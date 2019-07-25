First steps being taken to build $5.6 Billion Petrochemical Facility in Prince George

CALGARY, AB – A 300-acre site in the BCR Industrial Area within the City of Prince George has been secured by West Coast Olefins of Calgary for the construction of a $5.6 billion petrochemical project at the site.

According to the company, the project would include a world-scale ethylene plant and polyethylene facility with the majority of the polyethylene product being shipped to growing Asian markets.

The company shares, once fully operational, the facility will create up to 1,000 permanent highly skilled jobs, while several thousand workers will be required to support the construction effort over a three-year period.

On-going economic benefits for the community would be provided with large investments in the millions of dollars to sustain capital investments to support the facility.

With local sensitivity to air shed concerns in the “bowl area” of Prince George, especially particulate matter and odour issues, the company shares the plant uses a low-carbon, clean-burning mixture of methane and hydrogen as its main fuel source for fired equipment that has no soot or odour and minimizes GHG emissions. West Coast Olefins believes that this makes a strong case for how this project fits with the provincial climate action plan.

West Coast Olefins representatives have been researching Prince George for the past year and meeting with Prince George-area contractors to investigate local capabilities to ensure the use of local labour and associated construction and fabrication infrastructure.

Officials have also had several meetings with First Nations, local leaders, and construction companies over the past six months.

“The Prince George facilities, using the latest available technologies and leveraging feedstock and transport advantages available in the city, will be the most competitive in North America,” says Ken James, President and CEO of West Coast Olefins. “We are overwhelmed with the level of support we have received. Mayor Hall, Council, and City staff have been very helpful in understanding the importance of economic diversification to the city.”

The overall project will include;

• An NGL Recovery Plant to recover ethane, propane, butane, and natural gas condensate from Enbridge’s West Coast Pipeline.

• An Ethylene Plant to produce one million tonnes per year of polymer-grade ethylene.

• A Polyethylene Plant to consume most of the ethylene produced.

• Associated off-site facilities and infrastructure.

Company officials also say there is a possibility of a mono-ethylene glycol plant being constructed on-site to utilize the balance of the ethylene produced.

“Council strongly encourages businesses to invest in our community. We think this project has great potential and promises to have a major, positive economic impact for Prince George, the region, and the whole province,” says Lyn Hall, Mayor of Prince George. “I would like to thank West Coast Olefins for recognizing the fantastic business and industrial opportunities available in our city and that Prince George is a supply and service hub for all of northern BC at the confluence of rivers, roads, and rails as well as an official Foreign Trade Zone. Council looks forward to the appropriate and necessary environmental and regulatory processes and consultations occurring with local, provincial, and First Nations stakeholders over the next few years.”

As the project would be constructed within the territory of the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, West Coast Olefins will be working closely with Chief Clay Pountney and his Council.

“Lheidli T’enneh Nation looks forward to potentially partnering with West Coast Olefins to ensure that if the project is approved will provide significant economic benefits to Lheidli T’enneh and our members, and is designed and built in a way that is aligned with our values,” states Chief Pountney.

The company is preparing to enter the formal regulatory approval process and is targeting a final investment decision by the end of 2020, followed by a three-year construction period to bring the facilities into full commercial operation.

This will include a significant public engagement and consultation process.

West Coast Olefins Ltd. was incorporated one year ago to develop value-add projects that can leverage the abundant natural gas resource in British Columbia. The Company has assembled an experienced team with the business, technical and financial skills and track record to successfully execute a project of this complexity