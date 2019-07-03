17.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
News

Forest Practices Board calls on BC Government to adopt a tactical forest planning process

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – In a new report, the Forest Practices Board is recommending that the B.C. Government adopts a tactical forest planning process to direct forestry operations on Crown land.

According to  Kevin Kriese, Chair of the Forest Practices Board, the Board has been calling for improved planning for over 20 years and that the plan does not address the need for planning for multiple forest values.

“For more than 20 years, the board has called for improved planning and objectives at the landscape and watershed scales. Recent board work has confirmed that forest stewardship plans, despite considerable energy and effort to develop and approve, do not address the need for planning for multiple forest values across the landscape.”

The Board’s report recommends that the process must:

  • be inclusive of Indigenous peoples, stakeholders and the public;
  • integrate all forest values;
  • be place-based and forward-looking;
  • be embedded in the forest management system; and
  • include monitoring and continuous improvement over time

Currently, the Government is consulting with the public on potential amendments to the Forest and Range Practices Act.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government.

More information on the Board can be found at bcfpb.ca.

