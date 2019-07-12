21.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Dean Morrone during the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas. Source 888poker.com
Home Sports Former Dawson Creek man competes in 2019 World Series of Poker Main...
Sports

Former Dawson Creek man competes in 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A former Dawson Creek man was looking to make it big as he played poker on the world stage in Las Vegas.

Dean Morrone was making a run in the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event on 888poker and if he played his cards right, he had a chance of winning $10,000,000.

Morrone, originally from Dawson Creek now living in Calgary, first learned to play poker in his father’s home games and later fine-tuned his game playing online.

- Advertisement -

On day five of the Series, Morrone had the biggest stack among the returning 354 players.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go so well for Morrone on day five.

According to 888poker.com, he started the day as chip leader, but after an unsuccessful bluff against Antonio Esfandiari, he saw his stack cut down considerably.

Then in Level 24, Chris “Big Huni” Hunichen raised and Morrone three-bet to 325,000. Hunichen put in a four-bet and then called when Morrone shoved.

Morrone ultimately finished in 159th place to turn his $109 investment into a $59,295 payday.

Morrone says he started out as a losing player in his 20s, eventually changing his game and becoming a winning player.

“I started out as a losing player in my early twenties, but since then I’ve evaluated my life and my game a lot, and it’s completely changed.”

For more on Morrone, you can watch this video interview he did with Sarah Herring of 888poker.com:

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCurious Critters at Charlie Lake with the Charlie Lake Conservation Society
Next articleHistory and Trivia Pop-up Event at the green space

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Mike Vandekamp selected as Assistant Coach for 2019 World Junior A Challenge

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Hockey Canada has announced its selection of coaching staff for the Team Canada West 2019...
Read more
Sports

North Peace Minor Baseball and North Peace Black Sox to host Bantam A Baseball Provincials

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Minor Baseball and the North Peace Black Sox are hosting the Bantam...
Read more
Sports

First leg of 2019 World Jet Boat Championships starts Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first leg of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships is set to take...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Former Dawson Creek man competes in 2019 World Series of Poker...

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A former Dawson Creek man was looking to make it big as he played poker on the world stage in...

Curious Critters at Charlie Lake with the Charlie Lake Conservation Society

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity is not under...

Local Fort St. John man wins $500,000.00

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.