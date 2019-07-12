Former Dawson Creek man competes in 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A former Dawson Creek man was looking to make it big as he played poker on the world stage in Las Vegas.

Dean Morrone was making a run in the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event on 888poker and if he played his cards right, he had a chance of winning $10,000,000.

Morrone, originally from Dawson Creek now living in Calgary, first learned to play poker in his father’s home games and later fine-tuned his game playing online.

On day five of the Series, Morrone had the biggest stack among the returning 354 players.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go so well for Morrone on day five.

According to 888poker.com, he started the day as chip leader, but after an unsuccessful bluff against Antonio Esfandiari, he saw his stack cut down considerably.

Then in Level 24, Chris “Big Huni” Hunichen raised and Morrone three-bet to 325,000. Hunichen put in a four-bet and then called when Morrone shoved.

Morrone ultimately finished in 159th place to turn his $109 investment into a $59,295 payday.

Morrone says he started out as a losing player in his 20s, eventually changing his game and becoming a winning player.

“I started out as a losing player in my early twenties, but since then I’ve evaluated my life and my game a lot, and it’s completely changed.”

For more on Morrone, you can watch this video interview he did with Sarah Herring of 888poker.com: