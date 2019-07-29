19.5 C
Boxer Bryan Colwell. Source Facebook
Sports

Former Fort St. John resident competes in boxing at 2019 PAN AM Games in Peru

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former Fort St. John resident Bryan Colwell was representing Canada at the 2019 PAN AM Games in Lima, Peru.

On Sunday, July 28, Colwell competed in the 91 kg Men’s Heavy Quarterfinals, taking on Cuban boxer Erislandy Savon Cotilla.

Despite his best efforts, Colwell came up short against the number one amateur heavyweight in the world, with a final score of 30-25 over Colwell.

On a Facebook post, Colwell says while he is happy with his performance, he is by no means content.

Colwell goes on to say that he is looking forward to coming home and getting right back to the trenches for more training.

The post can be seen below:

Well. Came up short against the #1 amateur heavyweight in the world. Didnt fight scared and went after him with…

Posted by Bryan Colwell Boxing on Sunday, July 28, 2019

Scott Brooks
