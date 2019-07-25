Former Fort St. John resident to compete in Boxing at 2019 PAN AM Games in Peru

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former Fort St. John resident Bryan Colwell is representing Canada at the 2019 PAN AM Games in Lima, Peru.

Colwell will be competing in the 91 kg Men’s Boxing at this year’s Games.

According to Team Canada, Colwell started boxing when he was 17-years-old in an attempt to get into better shape for the soccer tryouts at the University of Victoria.

Following his first boxing lesson, Colwell knew he never wanted to play soccer again and had found his true calling.

Since then, Colwell has competed in many matches earning him titles such as Golden Gloves, Canadian Champion, and B.C. Provincial Champion.

Currently, Colwell has his sights set on winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and is completing a Bachelor of Business at Camosun College in Victoria with the intent of opening his own gym once he stops competing.

The 2019 PAN AM Games runs from July 26 to August 11 in Lima, Peru.