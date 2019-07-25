18 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Boxer Bryan Colwell. Source Facebook
Home Sports Former Fort St. John resident to compete in Boxing at 2019 PAN...
Sports

Former Fort St. John resident to compete in Boxing at 2019 PAN AM Games in Peru

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former Fort St. John resident Bryan Colwell is representing Canada at the 2019 PAN AM Games in Lima, Peru.

Colwell will be competing in the 91 kg Men’s Boxing at this year’s Games.

According to Team Canada, Colwell started boxing when he was 17-years-old in an attempt to get into better shape for the soccer tryouts at the University of Victoria.

Following his first boxing lesson, Colwell knew he never wanted to play soccer again and had found his true calling.

Since then, Colwell has competed in many matches earning him titles such as Golden Gloves, Canadian Champion, and B.C. Provincial Champion.

Currently, Colwell has his sights set on winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and is completing a Bachelor of Business at Camosun College in Victoria with the intent of opening his own gym once he stops competing.

The 2019 PAN AM Games runs from July 26 to August 11 in Lima, Peru.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleOilsands mine in public interest despite ‘significant adverse’ effects: panel

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Blueberry River First Nations Rodeo this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blueberry River First Nations will be hosting their Rodeo this weekend, July 27...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Senior Flyers hold Annual Barbecue and Awards Celebration

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Senior Flyers held their Annual Barbecue and Awards Celebration on...
Read more
Sports

2nd Annual Mens’ Traditional Dene $75,000 Handgames Tournament this August in Fort Nelson

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - This August, the Fort Nelson Handgames Society will be hosting their 2nd Annual Men's Traditional...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en files Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en have filed a Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink. According to a Gidimt’en press release, they are...

Blueberry River First Nations Rodeo this weekend

RCMP believe Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain in the Gillam...

Rainfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.