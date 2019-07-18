Fort Nelson Mayor acknowledges increased land cut helped due to partnership

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Mayor Gary Foster of Fort Nelson acknowledged the Fort Nelson First Nations have been vital in the accomplishment in the increase of the annual allowable cut.

Mayor Foster shares, this has been a long time coming and has been anticipating the increase to the allowable cut for some time. The Northern Rockies was the only District in the province of British Columbia that received an increase in the annual allowable cut.

Foster goes on to say, “We have had a great partner in this, in Chief Sharlene Gale of the Fort Nelson First Nations.”

Being enthusiastic supporters of this economic development in this area, the partnership has been absolutely crucial with the Fort Nelson First Nations as this is their home too, shares Foster.

“We have done what we can here to bring our communities together, and we will be doing more in the future,” said Foster.

He continues to share that this is the best news the Northern Rockies has had in a decade with the downturn of the oil and gas and forestry sectors.

“This is exciting news for us, this is the beginning of re-establishing the forest industry in our area,” said Foster