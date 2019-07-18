11.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort Nelson Mayor acknowledges increased land cut helped due to partnership
News

Fort Nelson Mayor acknowledges increased land cut helped due to partnership

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Mayor Gary Foster of Fort Nelson acknowledged the Fort Nelson First Nations have been vital in the accomplishment in the increase of the annual allowable cut.

Mayor Foster shares, this has been a long time coming and has been anticipating the increase to the allowable cut for some time. The Northern Rockies was the only District in the province of British Columbia that received an increase in the annual allowable cut.

Foster goes on to say, “We have had a great partner in this, in Chief Sharlene Gale of the Fort Nelson First Nations.”

- Advertisement -

Being enthusiastic supporters of this economic development in this area, the partnership has been absolutely crucial with the Fort Nelson First Nations as this is their home too, shares Foster.

“We have done what we can here to bring our communities together, and we will be doing more in the future,” said Foster.

He continues to share that this is the best news the Northern Rockies has had in a decade with the downturn of the oil and gas and forestry sectors.

“This is exciting news for us, this is the beginning of re-establishing the forest industry in our area,” said Foster







get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleWorld Jet Boat Championships day four results

RECENT STORIES

News

World Jet Boat Championships day four results

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – The fourth-day results of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in. Local racers from...
Read more
Canadian Press

Kinder Morgan Canada income falls despite rise in pipeline and terminals revenue

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. is reporting second-quarter income from continuing operations of $21.6 million, a decrease of...
Read more
Canadian Press

Cardinal Energy cleaning up after 320,000 litres of oil and produced water spills

Canadian Press -
SWAN HILLS, Alta. — A large spill of crude oil and produced water at Cardinal Energy's facility near Swan...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — One of the largest fuel companies in British Columbia says there's no retail market more competitive than gasoline in Canada and denies...

Charges laid in Prince George Child Pornography Investigation

Construction continues at Centennial Park

10th Annual Taylor Hill Climb

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.