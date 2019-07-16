Fort Nelson optimistic of the benefits from B.C.’s largest community forest

FORT NELSON, B.C. -The Fort Nelson Community Forest Agreement, in partnership with the British Columbia government has been approved.

Residents and area communities that have long fought to revive Fort Nelson’s forest sector are starting to realize the benefit of their efforts, shared the government.

According to the government, the Fort Nelson Community Forest Agreement partners include the Fort Nelson First Nation and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality. Community forests are long-term, area-based tenures. They are designed to encourage community involvement in the management of local forests while expanding economic opportunities and opening doors for local job creation.

This agreement has an allowable annual cut of 217,650 cubic metres per year from 191,571 hectares of Crown land, including a BC Timber Sales volume reservation of 32,650 cubic metres annually for the part of the land base that includes BC Timber Sales’ operating area.

Stand-level retention targets of 8.9% for wildlife tree retention areas, ungulate winter ranges and consideration of possible future impacts to the timber-harvesting land base for boreal caribou management were submitted in a management plan during the application process.

Old-growth retention targets will be a minimum of 37% in the Northern Boreal Mountains (6% of the agreement area) and 17% in the Boreal Plains (94% of the agreement area).

The agreement provides for maintenance and distribution of diverse forest types throughout the agreement area, including coniferous stands, mixed-wood stands and deciduous stands.

Of the 217,650 annual cubic metres, partitions include a maximum conifer harvest of 118,000 cubic metres, with the remainder to come from deciduous stands to achieve and maintain the current diversity.