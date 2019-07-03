Fort Nelson paints a rainbow sidewalk

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has painted a rainbow crosswalk next to the Northern Rockies Regional Recreation Centre as a way to acknowledge the LGBTQ2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, two-spirited) community.

After the April 25th council meeting in which Regional Council requested a report on inclusivity options, this would lead to a report specific to rainbow crosswalks. The crosswalk from the recreation centre to the east parking area was chosen for its high pedestrian traffic and enhanced lighting that includes flashers.

The rainbow sidewalk was supported by Council as a symbol of diversity and inclusion. In time for Pride Month, Council hope is that the sidewalk will start conversations about the current reality of discrimination based on sexuality, gender or race faced by members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

