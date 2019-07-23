Fort St. John and Fort Nelson could receive up to 50mm of rain Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Fort Nelson and the North Peace.

The statement says this corner of the Province could see up to 50mm of rain by Wednesday night. The rain will start after thunderstorm activity ends on Tuesday night. An intense band of rain will develop between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John with anywhere from 30 to 50 mm of rain possible.

6:53 AM PDT Tuesday 23 July 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

After the thunderstorm activity dies off tonight, an intense band of rain develops somewhere between Fort Nelson and Fort St John and extends west to the Rockies. Heavy showers will bring 30 to 50 mm of rain by Wednesday night and possibly locally higher amounts.

At this time, the location, and amounts expected are uncertain and rainfall warnings may be issued later if necessary.

Please continue to monitor forecasts and alerts issued by Environment Canada.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.