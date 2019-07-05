14.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John continues to see increase in Real Estate despite Regional...
NewsRegional

Fort St John continues to see increase in Real Estate despite Regional decrease

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board has released its listing statistics for the second quarter of 2019.

Within the first six months of 2019, the Real Estate Board has reported 2,298 with a value of $716.5 million.

This compares with 2,488 sales worth $680.2 million in the first half of 2018.

- Advertisement -

BCNREB President, Leah Mayer, says the Northern Region continued to see a decrease of 7.64 percent in sales, but a 5.55 percent increase in active listings.

“Many of the communities in our Board region saw a decrease in the number of sales and the number of listings. Overall the sales activity has decreased by 7.64 percent, and the number of active listings has increased by 5.55 percent.”

Despite the decrease in most Northern markets for the first half of 2019, the Fort St. John market saw an increase of 258 property sales with an overall value of $85.4 million in comparison to the 2018 number of 243.

As of June 30, there were 687 properties of all types available for purchase in Fort St. John.

For more information, you visit the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleLeaders Lab Speakers Series presents Senator Yuen Pau Woo
Next article16th annual survey on transportation asks travelers to share their experiences

RECENT STORIES

News

Site C Construction Schedule for July 8th – 21st, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The following outlines the construction details for the Site C project for July 8th...
Read more
News

16th annual survey on transportation asks travelers to share their experiences

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - To make travel better for everyone, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is inviting people to...
Read more
News

Leaders Lab Speakers Series presents Senator Yuen Pau Woo

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Comunity Development Institute is hosting their Leaders Lab Series with guest speaker Senator...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Unemployment rate continues to decrease in June for Northeast B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of June has been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a...

Chamber Luncheon with Kelly McTaggart from CAPP

BC SPCA launches campaign to highlight dangers of dogs in hot...

Alberta to hold $2.5 million public inquiry into funding for oilsands...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.