Fort St John continues to see increase in Real Estate despite Regional decrease

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board has released its listing statistics for the second quarter of 2019.

Within the first six months of 2019, the Real Estate Board has reported 2,298 with a value of $716.5 million.

This compares with 2,488 sales worth $680.2 million in the first half of 2018.

- Advertisement -

BCNREB President, Leah Mayer, says the Northern Region continued to see a decrease of 7.64 percent in sales, but a 5.55 percent increase in active listings.

“Many of the communities in our Board region saw a decrease in the number of sales and the number of listings. Overall the sales activity has decreased by 7.64 percent, and the number of active listings has increased by 5.55 percent.”

Despite the decrease in most Northern markets for the first half of 2019, the Fort St. John market saw an increase of 258 property sales with an overall value of $85.4 million in comparison to the 2018 number of 243.

As of June 30, there were 687 properties of all types available for purchase in Fort St. John.

For more information, you visit the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board’s website.