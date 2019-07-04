17.2 C
Fort St John Huskies announce dates for 2019-2020 Main Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have announced the dates of the Main Camp for the 2019-2020 season.

The Main Camp will be taking place from August 30 to September 1 and is open to players with a date of birth between the years 1999 to 2002.

All ice sessions will be held at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The main camp fee is $125.00 per player and can be Etransferred by email to [email protected].

For more information, you can contact Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier at 250-793-0978.

Here is the Main Camp schedule:

Friday, August 30, 2019
5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Registration
7:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.: 1st Ice Time

Saturday, August 31, 2019
9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: 2nd Ice Time
TBA: Fitness Testing
7:00 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.: 3rd Ice Time

Sunday, September 1, 2019
12:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: 4th Ice Time
Exit Interviews to Follow

