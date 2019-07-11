18.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Huskies have won the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row. Source Facebook
Home Sports Fort St John Huskies release 2019-2020 regular season schedule
Sports

Fort St John Huskies release 2019-2020 regular season schedule

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With less than 12 weeks to go before another hockey season begins, the Fort St. John Huskies have released their 2019-2020 regular season schedule.

The Huskies’ first game of the regular season will be on the road to Grande Prairie on September 20 as they take on the JDA County Kings.

The Huskies last met with the Kings in the North West Junior Hockey League Finals, in March, where the Pups won 8-1 over the Kings, claiming the title for the second year in a row.

- Advertisement -

The second game of the season for the Pups will be in Dawson Creek on September 27 as they take on their Alaska Highway rivals the Junior Canucks.

The first home game for the Huskies will be on September 28 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers at the North Peace Arena.

To see the full regular season schedule, you can visit the NWJHL’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFirst Annual North Vale Music Festival
Next articleNorth Peace River Rats 2019 $10,000 Raffle

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Annual Peace Country Open this weekend at Lake Point Golf & Country Club

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This weekend is the Annual Peace Country Open at Lake Point Golf & Country...
Read more
Sports

All Joes, No Pros Disc Golf Tournament this Sunday at Toboggan Hill Park

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Sunday, July 14, is the 'All Joes, No Pros Disc Golf Tournament'. Hosted by...
Read more
Sports

Keily Stewart at 2019 Calgary Stampede as Stampede Princess

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Along with other locals, Keily Stewart, of Fort St. John, is also at the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

First Annual North Vale Music Festival

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Vale Music Festival is hosting their first event at the Haaby Farm on the banks of the...

2019 4H Achievement Days Results

Gasoline prices rose with land costs but full differentials unexplained: report

Quebec premier at odds with Alberta and Saskatchewan over Energy East...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.