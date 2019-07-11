Fort St John Huskies release 2019-2020 regular season schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With less than 12 weeks to go before another hockey season begins, the Fort St. John Huskies have released their 2019-2020 regular season schedule.

The Huskies’ first game of the regular season will be on the road to Grande Prairie on September 20 as they take on the JDA County Kings.

The Huskies last met with the Kings in the North West Junior Hockey League Finals, in March, where the Pups won 8-1 over the Kings, claiming the title for the second year in a row.

The second game of the season for the Pups will be in Dawson Creek on September 27 as they take on their Alaska Highway rivals the Junior Canucks.

The first home game for the Huskies will be on September 28 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers at the North Peace Arena.

To see the full regular season schedule, you can visit the NWJHL’s website.