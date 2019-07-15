23.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St. John Passive House wins Energy Globe Award
News

Fort St. John Passive House wins Energy Globe Award

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The local Passive House designed by Marken Design + Consulting won the National Energy Globe Award.
The Energy Globe Award is known as a prestigious environmental prize worldwide, with more than 182 participating countries and over 2000 project submissions annually.
The Energy Globe aims to raise global attention on sustainable environmental solutions while inspiring people to become more active in this area.

Marken Design and Consulting and the City of Fort St. John came together to design and build the first Passive House demonstration project in northern Canada.

The single-family residence is Canada’s first northernmost Passive House in North America.

To view more on the Award; CLICK HERE

- Advertisement -

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous article4th Annual Stacy Memorial Silent Auction Fundraiser
Next articleProducers still cautious despite higher Q2 expectations on stronger oil prices

RECENT STORIES

News

Northern Health’s tips for summer around Blue-green algae

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -With warmer weather temperatures many people are out enjoying lakes in northern B.C. it is...
Read more
Energy News

B.C. Liberals layout plan to support B.C. Forestry

Adam Reaburn -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Liberals have outlined what they would do to support B.C. struggling forestry sector. On June...
Read more
News

Wild goat spotted by the Water Station

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There has been a wild goat spotted travelling about the city of Fort St....
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Producers still cautious despite higher Q2 expectations on stronger oil prices

Canadian Press -
CALGARY _ Higher oil prices are expected to boost cash flow for Canadian crude producers as they roll out second-quarter results beginning next week,...

Producers still cautious despite higher Q2 expectations on stronger oil prices

Fort St. John Passive House wins Energy Globe Award

4th Annual Stacy Memorial Silent Auction Fundraiser

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.