Fort St. John Passive House wins Energy Globe Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The local Passive House designed by Marken Design + Consulting won the National Energy Globe Award.

The Energy Globe Award is known as a prestigious environmental prize worldwide, with more than 182 participating countries and over 2000 project submissions annually.

The Energy Globe aims to raise global attention on sustainable environmental solutions while inspiring people to become more active in this area.

Marken Design and Consulting and the City of Fort St. John came together to design and build the first Passive House demonstration project in northern Canada.

The single-family residence is Canada’s first northernmost Passive House in North America.

