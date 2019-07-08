11.2 C
The 36th Annual Oilmen's Trapshoot was on July 5 and 6 at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club. Photo by Drew Budd
Sports

Fort St. John Petroleum Association hosts 36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association hosted their 36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot on July 5 and 6 at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club.

In attendance were 75 shooters in this year’s Trapshoot.

The teams to earn the highest points in the Trapshoot were Rapid Wireline with 654 points and Twylight Pressure Controls in second with 597 points.

Mathew Stockley managed to get the highest overall with a close 137, while Bruce Bell came in second at 136 points.

Here are the full Trapshoot results:

High Overall:

  1. Mathew Stockley – 137
  2. Bruce Bell – 136

Team High:

  1. Rapid Wireline – 654
  2. Twylight Pressure Controls – 597

High Senior:

  1. Dave Hess – 131

Low Overall:

  1. Brian Rogers – 56

A:

  1. Brent Stewart – 81
  2. Dave Bonar – 81
  3. Chris Wagner – 81

AA:

  1. Dave Wallace – 88
  2. Dean Horn – 87
  3. Haldon Guard – 87

AAA:

  1. Mathew Stockley – 96
  2. Bruce Bell – 94
  3. Tyler Mikkelson – 94

B:

  1. Lee Wiznuik – 74
  2. Howie Maxwell – 74
  3. Burke Forester – 74

C:

  1. Cartor Barron – 69
  2. Dale Szoo – 69
  3. Mike Giesbrecht – 68

D:

  1. Bob Zimmer – 60
  2. Rob Fraser – 60
  3. Nate Creamer – 58

Short Handicap:

  1. Lyle Hall – 36
  2. Garry Gray – 33
  3. Jason Parker – 32

Medium handicap:

  1. Darcy Turnbull – 42
  2. Dave Middleton – 41
  3. Boyd Wedge – 41

Long Handicap:

  1. Luc Chretien – 41
  2. Mike Nielsen – 39
  3. Terry Willson – 38

