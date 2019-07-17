Fort St. John Public Library hosts Magic Show Tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Public Library is hosting Magician Leif David tonight for a free magic show.

Magician Leif David has come up to Northeast BC to do a tour of the northern libraries.

His show is celebrating the Summer Reading Club’s theme, “Imagine the Possibilities.” The show is free and does not require registration, shares the Library

- Advertisement -

The show takes place Wednesday, July 17th at 6:30 pm in the Children’s Area of the Library.

Magician Leif David from Kelowna, B.C. has been performing across Western Canada for the past 24 years.