Fort St. John Public Library hosts Magic Show Tonight
News

Fort St. John Public Library hosts Magic Show Tonight

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Public Library is hosting Magician Leif David tonight for a free magic show.

Magician Leif David has come up to Northeast BC to do a tour of the northern libraries.

His show is celebrating the Summer Reading Club’s theme, “Imagine the Possibilities.” The show is free and does not require registration, shares the Library

The show takes place Wednesday, July 17th at 6:30 pm in the Children’s Area of the Library.

Magician Leif David from Kelowna, B.C. has been performing across Western Canada for the past 24 years.

 

 

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
