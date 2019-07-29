19.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John RCMP look to confirm the well-being of three people
News

Fort St John RCMP look to confirm the well-being of three people

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Sunday evening, July 28, the Fort St. John RCMP received a call from a concerned citizen.

According to RCMP, the concerned citizen saw a female with red hair, riding a red quad with two children on the back, and three dogs running behind, enter a trailhead off the 277 Road in Charlie Lake at around the time of 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Police say the caller did not see all persons leave and was concerned for their safety given the rugged terrain and time of day.

The party was described as :

  • 1 female with Red Hair, possibly the mother of the children
  • 2 children 10 – 12 years of age
  • 3 dogs – heeler type

Anyone with information on this incident, and can confirm the party’s well-being, is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleUnited Way sends letter to government regarding financial help for forestry sector
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Summer tours

RECENT STORIES

News

W.A.C. Bennett Dam upgrades

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The W.A.C. Bennett Dam, located west of Hudson’s Hope will receive investment and upgrades to...
Read more
News

BC Hydro’s generating stations receive upgrades

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Two of BC Hydro’s largest generating facilities the GMS Generating Station and nearby Peace Canyon...
Read more
News

Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC in court over two Petronas Canada dams

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC are in court this week to challenge the government’s decision...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC in court over two Petronas Canada...

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC are in court this week to challenge the government’s decision to exempt two Petronas Canada...

Caribou Road Services Ltd passes the torch to Argo Road Maintenance

Former Fort St. John resident competes in boxing at 2019 PAN...

The Passing of a Local Unsung Hero

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.