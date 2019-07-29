Fort St John RCMP look to confirm the well-being of three people

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Sunday evening, July 28, the Fort St. John RCMP received a call from a concerned citizen.

According to RCMP, the concerned citizen saw a female with red hair, riding a red quad with two children on the back, and three dogs running behind, enter a trailhead off the 277 Road in Charlie Lake at around the time of 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Police say the caller did not see all persons leave and was concerned for their safety given the rugged terrain and time of day.

The party was described as :

1 female with Red Hair, possibly the mother of the children

2 children 10 – 12 years of age

3 dogs – heeler type

Anyone with information on this incident, and can confirm the party’s well-being, is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.