Fort St. John RCMP wish to speak with this woman

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP wish to speak to the female pictured below in regards to an ongoing police investigation.

The investigation that occurred at the Pomeroy Hotel at 11308 Alaska Rd North, on May 29, 2019, at around 11:40 pm.

RCMP were able to obtain the following video surveillance images and request the public’s assistance in identifying and contacting the female.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this female or can assist the RCMP in contacting her, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.