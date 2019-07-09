14.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Fort St John received 65.6 mm of rain in June with conditions expected to dry out for July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While Fort St. John and area experienced fairly dry conditions throughout the first half of June, the second half proved to be the opposite.

According to Armel Castellan, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, June 24 was the third wettest on record for that date, receiving a total of 23 mm of rain.

“On the 24 of June, you got 23 mm which was a good soaking. This was even the third wettest 24 of June on record, which is a fair amount in terms of how wet it does get.”

Castellan says June and July are usually the wettest months on average for our area, with receiving an overall amount of 65.6 mm in June.

Castellan adds that this amount ranks exactly with the 30-year average for rain in June.

Castellan says the forecast for later July and into August is showing a bit of a drier period with only trace amounts expected for the area.

