20 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John sees increase in construction values for June
News

Fort St John sees increase in construction values for June

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for June 2019.

For June, the value of construction was $4,551,852.00 with 13 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for renovations to the Fort St. John Medical Clinic with a value of $1,163,000.00.

- Advertisement -

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $14,950,650.00 to $28,808,982.00.

The number of permits issued so far in 2019 is slightly up at 50, compared to 49 a year ago.

You can view the full June 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleLocal MLAs host Roundtable Discussion on Northeast B.C. Forestry
Next articlePRRD approves funding for Fort St John Medical Clinic expansion

RECENT STORIES

News

PRRD approves funding for Fort St John Medical Clinic expansion

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - During a Peace River Regional District Hospital Board meeting, on June 27, Board Directors...
Read more
News

Local MLAs host Roundtable Discussion on Northeast B.C. Forestry

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A roundtable discussion on Northeast B.C. Forestry was held on Thursday, July 4, at...
Read more
News

Beaverlodge RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male

Scott Brooks -
UPDATE - Augustt “Sean” Rowe has been located safe. Beaverlodge RCMP would like to thank the media and public...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local American Quarter Horse stallion to compete at 2019 Calgary Stampede

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Metallic, a 4-year-old American Quarter Horse stallion from Fort St. John, will be competing in the working cow...

Site C Construction Schedule for July 8th – 21st, 2019

16th annual survey on transportation asks travelers to share their experiences

Fort St John continues to see increase in Real Estate despite...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.