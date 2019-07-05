Fort St John sees increase in construction values for June

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for June 2019.

For June, the value of construction was $4,551,852.00 with 13 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for renovations to the Fort St. John Medical Clinic with a value of $1,163,000.00.

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $14,950,650.00 to $28,808,982.00.

The number of permits issued so far in 2019 is slightly up at 50, compared to 49 a year ago.

You can view the full June 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.