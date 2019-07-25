Fort St John Senior Flyers hold Annual Barbecue and Awards Celebration

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers held their Annual Barbecue and Awards Celebration on July 20.

This event was to celebrate the accomplishments made within the previous 2018-2019 hockey season.

According to Flyers President, Paul van Nostrand, the BBQ saw a great turnout with well over 40 players, spouses, and off-ice volunteers in attendance.

Here are this year’s award recipients:

Rookie of the Year:

Brandon Pfeil

Most Gentlemanly Player:

Sam Brennan

Top Defensive Player:

Reid Campbell

Top Scorer:

Rick Cleaver

Regular Season MVP:

Reid Campbell

Playoff MVP:

Adam Horst

Most Dedicated Player:

Travis McLean

Most Popular Player:

Jeff Shipton

Rod Fontenye Memorial Mr. Hustle Award:

Joey Massingham