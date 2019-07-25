19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Senior Flyers 2018-2019 Season. Source Facebook
Home Sports Fort St John Senior Flyers hold Annual Barbecue and Awards Celebration
Sports

Fort St John Senior Flyers hold Annual Barbecue and Awards Celebration

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers held their Annual Barbecue and Awards Celebration on July 20.

This event was to celebrate the accomplishments made within the previous 2018-2019 hockey season.

According to Flyers President, Paul van Nostrand, the BBQ saw a great turnout with well over 40 players, spouses, and off-ice volunteers in attendance.

Here are this year’s award recipients: 

Rookie of the Year:

Brandon Pfeil

Most Gentlemanly Player:

Sam Brennan

Top Defensive Player:

Reid Campbell

Top Scorer:

Rick Cleaver

Regular Season MVP:

Reid Campbell

Playoff MVP:

Adam Horst

Most Dedicated Player:

Travis McLean

Most Popular Player:

Jeff Shipton

Rod Fontenye Memorial Mr. Hustle Award:

Joey Massingham

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFirst steps being taken to build $5.6 Billion Petrochemical Facility in Prince George
Next articleFort St. John Woman’s Resource Society needs donations

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Blueberry River First Nations Rodeo this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blueberry River First Nations will be hosting their Rodeo this weekend, July 27...
Read more
Sports

2nd Annual Mens’ Traditional Dene $75,000 Handgames Tournament this August in Fort Nelson

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - This August, the Fort Nelson Handgames Society will be hosting their 2nd Annual Men's Traditional...
Read more
Sports

Mower Mayhem holds round three of Ford Maintenance Race Series on July 20

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mower Mayhem Racing held round three of the Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday,...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

RCMP believe Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain in the Gillam...

Adam Reaburn -
GILLAM, M.B. - Manitoba RCMP have confirmed there have been two sightings of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in the Gillam area. Both of the sightings...

Rainfall warning remains in place for Fort Nelson

River Forecast Centre issues Level One High Streamflow Advisory for Fort...

Fort St. John Woman’s Resource Society needs donations

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.