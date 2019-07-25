Fort St John Senior Flyers hold Annual Barbecue and Awards Celebration

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers held their Annual Barbecue and Awards Celebration on July 20.
This event was to celebrate the accomplishments made within the previous 2018-2019 hockey season.
According to Flyers President, Paul van Nostrand, the BBQ saw a great turnout with well over 40 players, spouses, and off-ice volunteers in attendance.
Here are this year’s award recipients:
Rookie of the Year:
Brandon Pfeil
Most Gentlemanly Player:
Sam Brennan
Top Defensive Player:
Reid Campbell
Top Scorer:
Rick Cleaver
Regular Season MVP:
Reid Campbell
Playoff MVP:
Adam Horst
Most Dedicated Player:
Travis McLean
Most Popular Player:
Jeff Shipton
Rod Fontenye Memorial Mr. Hustle Award:
Joey Massingham