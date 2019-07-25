Fort St. John Woman’s Resource Society needs donations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Woman’s Resource Society, Poverty Outreach Store has put out the call they need help with food and hygiene products.

As posted to the FB page they have lots of kidney and chickpeas, yet the food room is getting low and the shelves could use an infusion of items to help patrons.

Items that could help the Outreach Store include;

Powdered Milk

Easy-open foods with pull tops

Canned meat, veggies and fruit

Soups

School Snacks

Juice

Pasta

Cereal

Sauces

Condiments

Winter Clothing

Hygiene Items

The FSJ Woman’s Resource Society asks all food and hygiene products must be unopened and have expiry dates.

They also ask you call ahead if you have other donations; (250) 787-1121

Fort St. John’s Woman’s Resource Society is located at 10051 – 100th Ave