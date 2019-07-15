23.4 C
News

Fort St. John youth enters 2019 Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan – Piccolofondo for kids under 5

PENTICTON, B.C. – Fort St. John resident, four-year-old Callum Horst, rode in the kids PicoloFondo fun race.

On Saturday, July 13th, the 2019 Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan (PGAMO) presented the free Piccolofondo for kids under 5 (run bikes) through to 12 years-of-age. The participants rode in a 400 m to 5 km circuit.

The PicoloFondo kids race took place at Gyro Park in Penticton. 

Horst is now looking forward to training for next year’s PicoloFondo because he had such fun riding today.

