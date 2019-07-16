20.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
An aerial view of the Tilbury LNG facility - FortisBC
FortisBC announces supply contract for LNG facility in Delta

Avatar Adam Reaburn
VANCOUVER, B.C. – FortisBC has announced their first supply contract for LNG from their Tilbury facility in Delta.

The two-year agreement with Top Speed Energy will see 53,000 tonnes of LNG a year or about 60 ISO containers (standard-sized shipping containers) a week shipped from Tilbury to China by the summer of 2021. The volume of LNG to be exported is equivalent to the volume necessary to heat more than 30,000 average B.C. households for a year.  

“This is the first agreement of its kind that will see Canadian LNG shipped regularly to China,” said FortisBC vice-president of market development and external relations, Douglas Stout. “There is strong demand for Canadian LNG in China and this is an exciting time to be working in the industry here in B.C.”

In 2017, FortisBC became the first company in Canada to supply LNG for export to China. Since then, FortisBC has been supplying LNG to customers for export to China on a spot basis.

With the expansion project adding LNG production capacity of 250,000 tonnes per year and additional storage capacity of 46,000 cubic metres, Tilbury is leading Canada’s export industry into uncharted territory.

“The announcement of an LNG contract at Tilbury is an encouraging step for Canada’s LNG export industry,” said the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources. “We are using sustainable Canadian fuels to reduce worldwide carbon emissions, and the opportunities to strengthen Canada’s economy and create good jobs continue to grow.”

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
