Four years marked of construction at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A small celebration to mark the four years of construction at Site C took place Saturday, July 27th, 2019.

David Conway, Community Relations Manager of Site C shares it was a low key celebration with ice cream cake in the construction office kitchen and the latest construction video update. He went on to share a similar gathering took place at the corporate office in Vancouver.

“The project is on schedule to meet its in-service date of 2024,” said Conway.
As Conway shares, the project is on schedule and significant milestones were reached over the past four years including the breakthrough of the two diversion tunnels that are being lined with concrete using custom made slip forms.
Work was completed on the roller-compacted concrete buttress for the future powerhouse, last fall shared Conway and further describes one of the key safety features in the project design with the placement of 414,000 cubic metres of roller-compacted concrete which is the equivalent of 166 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
He goes on to share, the excavation of the north bank slope that has been happening since 2015 was completed which involved the removal of almost 11 million cubic metres of earth.
As well the highest number of workers at 4,385 were employed in May 2019 at Site C with 77 percent of the workers or 3,395 from B.C.
To view the 4 years of construction video; CLICK HERE

