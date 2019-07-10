Free kids Learn to Fish class at Swan Lake Provincial Park

TUPPER, B.C. – There will be a free, kids learn to fish class being held at Swan Lake Provincial Park.

Hosted by the Freshwaters Fisheries Society of BC on July 19th, 2019 this 2-hour hands-on class runs from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm for kids aged 5 – 15 years of age with parent supervision.

Meet at the Picnic shelter at Swan Lake to learn where, when and how to catch a fish as equipment and tackle will be provided and the class will run rain or shine.

This is an opportunity to learn the basics of freshwater fishing, such as; hatchery roles, fish identification, tackle, rod rigging, casting, and hands-on fishing.

