Photo: L-R – Christopher Flury, President of FSJ Chamber of Commerce, Niki Hedges, Executive Director FSJ Hospital Foundation, Justin McKinnon, FSJ Chamber Director, Chuck Fowler, FSJ
FSJ Hospital Foundation receives donation from Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The FSJ Hospital Foundation was presented with a donation of $13, 799.40 by the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce.

On Tuesday, July 16th the Hospital Foundation received the donation at the Chambers monthly luncheon. Monies were raised at the BC LNG Hole in One Golf Tournament, a visit to the Tse’k’wa, Charlie Lake Caves and then the ‘Creating Energy Dinner that hosted Chief Louie. 

The Fort St. John and District Chamber created an opportunity to build relationships within the Indigenous community and business sector by hosting the cultural events, thanking their partners for the events including, Treaty 8, FSJ Hospital Foundation and the many sponsors, attendees, and volunteers for their support.  

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide funds from three successful Chamber events to benefit the community through a donation to the FSJ Hospital Foundation.” said Cheryl Montgomery, Executive Director of the FSJ and District Chamber of Commerce “Our goal for next year is, of course, to grow our events and continue to give back to the community in a meaningful way.” 

 

 

 







