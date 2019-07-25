19 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Gidimt'en Clan of the Wet'suwet'en files Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en have filed a Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink.

According to a Gidimt’en press release, they are laying civil charges against Coastal GasLink in the Supreme Court for their negligence and destruction of private property during a raid on their territory on January 7, 2019.

The Gidimt’en is seeking special damages, aggravated damages, punitive damages, and costs with interest.

According to Molly Wickham, on behalf of the Gidimt’en Clan, the spiritual and emotional traumas inflicted on the Wet’suwet’en, following the raid, are tremendous and grave.

“The Gidimt’en are seeking special damages, aggravated damages, punitive damages, and costs with interest. These avenues of compensation do not even begin to approach the cost of the violence of these companies invading traditional Wet’suwet’en territory. The spiritual and emotional traumas these companies have inflicted on the Wet’suwet’en are tremendous and grave.”

Currently, the Environmental Assessment Office is examining Coastal GasLink’s application for an extension and the Gidimt’en are asking that they take this extreme violation into account.

The Gidimt’en Hereditary Chiefs say they remain strong in the defence of their lands against oil and gas pipelines and will continue to fight the persistent industry invasion.

Scott Brooks
