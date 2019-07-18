15.9 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News GoFundMe Account set for local Fort St. John man
News

GoFundMe Account set for local Fort St. John man

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local man Shaun Jacquard is fighting for his life according to a GoFundMe account set up on his behalf by his cousin Meagan McLean.

McLean shares, Jacquard is in his 30’s with two boys, Ethan (15) and Felix (4). Jacquard has always been the life of the party, and the light in the room. She goes on to share he definitely is the one person in the world that deserves a second chance.

The GoFundMe account set up July, 17th has raised $1510.00 of its $10,000 goal.

- Advertisement -

In the account description, it shares Jacquard was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Synovial Sarcoma which is in his right lung and has grown into his chest cavity.

According to the account, Jacquard found out that surgery is not an option for treatment and he was deemed palliative, the time left in his life is dependent on how the cancer responds to treatment.

On Monday, July 15, 2019, one of the two chemo pills he could take was denied funding.

The funding raised from the GoFundMe will help the family pay for Jacquard’s Chemo pills which will hopefully extend his life and give him a better quality of life so he can spend it with his family, shares the account.

To view the GoFundMe; CLICK HERE 







get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleCritics and industry clash over accuracy of Alberta well cleanup cost estimates

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Critics and industry clash over accuracy of Alberta well cleanup cost estimates

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — An Alberta coalition that says oil and gas producers are lowballing how much it will cost to...
Read more
News

Huskies Early Bird Season Ticket Pricing

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Huskies are currently promoting their Early Bird Season Ticket pricing before September 1st,...
Read more
News

Program expansion provides respite funding for special needs children

Tracy Teves -
SURREY, B.C. - With the expansion of a program, more than 1,300 additional families with children who have special...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Program expansion provides respite funding for special needs children

Tracy Teves -
SURREY, B.C. - With the expansion of a program, more than 1,300 additional families with children who have special needs will benefit from respite...

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake and Watson...

Decrease in suicides in B.C. continues for 2017

FSJ Hospital Foundation receives donation from Fort St. John and District...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.