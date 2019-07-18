GoFundMe Account set for local Fort St. John man

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local man Shaun Jacquard is fighting for his life according to a GoFundMe account set up on his behalf by his cousin Meagan McLean.

McLean shares, Jacquard is in his 30’s with two boys, Ethan (15) and Felix (4). Jacquard has always been the life of the party, and the light in the room. She goes on to share he definitely is the one person in the world that deserves a second chance.

The GoFundMe account set up July, 17th has raised $1510.00 of its $10,000 goal.

- Advertisement -

In the account description, it shares Jacquard was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Synovial Sarcoma which is in his right lung and has grown into his chest cavity.

According to the account, Jacquard found out that surgery is not an option for treatment and he was deemed palliative, the time left in his life is dependent on how the cancer responds to treatment.

On Monday, July 15, 2019, one of the two chemo pills he could take was denied funding.

The funding raised from the GoFundMe will help the family pay for Jacquard’s Chemo pills which will hopefully extend his life and give him a better quality of life so he can spend it with his family, shares the account.

To view the GoFundMe; CLICK HERE