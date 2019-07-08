9.6 C
12 year old Abby Kimmel. Source GoFundMe.com
News

GoFundMe page set up for young girl involved in incident with an ATV

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A GoFundMe page has been set up for a young girl that was involved in an incident with an ATV.

According to the GoFundMe account, on June 29, 12-year-old Abby Kimmel received traumatic injuries in an accident after falling from and being trapped under a side by side ATV.

Due to being trapped under the ATV, she was unable to breathe for a prolonged period of time.

In a coma, Kimmel was flown from Fort St. John to Vancouver for emergency treatment.

Currently, she is battling for her life, with the major concern being critical swelling of the brain.

From Kelowna, her father is the sole provider of the family and currently remains at the hospital, unable to work as he is at her bedside.

Since being set up on Saturday, July 6, the GoFundMe page has already raised over $10,000 of its $20,000 goal.

If you wish to donate, a link to the page can be found here.

