Government funding improves nearly 390 kilometers of highway in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The government is funding nine major resurfacing projects that are taking place this summer in northern B.C.

“We are hard at work in northern B.C. this summer, paving roadways and building essential infrastructure,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These important projects will make a big difference to local people and those travelling through the region.”

The government shares, highway resurfacing improves the safety and efficiency of the roadway, provide safer driving conditions for the travelling public and improves the movement of goods and services.

In total, there are 20 major highway and related infrastructure projects underway in northern B.C., representing an investment of nearly $154 million.

Four projects taking place in the Peace Region include;

Highway 97 (near Fort St. John): hot-in-place recycling for 45 kilometres of Highway 97, 10 kilometres of Beatton Airport Road and seven kilometres of 271 Road.

Highway 97 (near Taylor): overlay asphalt resurfacing for 6.5 kilometres of Highway 97 from North Taylor Hill to the intersection of Swanson Road and Lumber Road, as well as a total of seven kilometres on various Peace District side roads.

Highway 97 (near Dawson Creek): hot-in-place resurfacing for 52.8 kilometres of Highway 97 from East Pine Road to Road 247.

Highway 52 (near Tumbler Ridge): seal coating for 58.9 kilometres of Highway 52, from Junction 29 to Rat Lake Road.

According to the government, crews have started work on a highway resurfacing project on Highway 37 between Stewart and Dease Lake, a $7.9-million project which includes approximately 27 kilometres of resurfacing along Highway 37, starting about 60 kilometres north of the Meziadin Junction and continuing north to Burrage Air Strip.

The contractor, Pittman Asphalt of Prince George, will work to minimize traffic disruptions for people who live and work in this area.

The other four resurfacing projects are;

Highways 16 and 97 (near Prince George): mill and fill asphalt resurfacing for 34.2 kilometres of Highway 16 from Hooper Road to Jutland Road and Highway 97 from 5th Avenue to North Kelly Road.

Highway 16 (near Burns Lake): mill and fill asphalt resurfacing for 36.4 kilometres of Highway 16 from Endako to Fort Fraser and Burns Lake Arterial.

Highway 16 (near Telkwa): seal coating for 34.7 kilometres of Highway 16 from Tower Road to Wakefield Road and on Babine Lake Road.

Highway 16 (near Hazelton): seal coating for 68.5 kilometres of Highway 16 from Boulder Creek West to New Hazelton and along the Kispiox Valley Road.

To view more on highway and infrastructure projects in northern B.C.; CLICK HERE