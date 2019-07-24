Government funds new bridges to prevent highway washouts

CHETWYND, B.C. – Four new bridges have been constructed in the Peace region due to severe flooding in 2016.

“The 2016 floods caused a lot of hardship for people in the Peace, and we’re taking action to ensure roads can withstand future flooding,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These bridges are part of our flood recovery program and will increase safety and reliability for people travelling on Highway 97.”

When flooding caused significant damage throughout the Peace Region, these new bridges all located near Chetwynd, are designed to ensure people can continue to travel safely and efficiently along Highway 97 during heavy rains or flooding.

The ministry has invested over $80 million on the extensive response and recovery work completed since June 2016.

“Highway 97 is a vital link to Chetwynd and beyond for industrial, commercial, emergency, recreational and residential users,” said Allen Courtoreille, mayor, District of Chetwynd. “For this reason, the District of Chetwynd is very grateful that the Province of B.C. and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have heavily invested in infrastructure that can cope with heavy rainfall and snowmelt events, to keep this important corridor open.”

Flood recovery projects may be eligible for funding support through Public Safety Canada’s Disaster Funding Assistance Arrangement.