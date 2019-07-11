18.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Recently, the Grande Prairie RCMP have been responding to several incidents where counterfeit Canadian currency is being used at multiple businesses in the area.

According to RCMP, they have approximately 20 reported incidents where paper dollar bills where counterfeit bills, in a variety of denominations, have been used to pay for goods at local businesses.

Police say the suspects will fold the bill in half with the transparent side down in an effort to hide the abnormalities of the currency.

- Advertisement -

The RCMP would like to advise the public that these types of incidents are occurring locally.

Investigations into these incidents are on-going.

If you have any information on counterfeit currency, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleProvince sets up Task Force to help strengthen BC’s agriculture sector

RECENT STORIES

News

Province sets up Task Force to help strengthen BC’s agriculture sector

Scott Brooks -
SURREY, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has set up a Food Security Task Force to find new ways...
Read more
News

North Peace River Rats 2019 $10,000 Raffle

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace River Rats are holding their annual raffle with the main cash...
Read more
News

First Annual North Vale Music Festival

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Vale Music Festival is hosting their first event at the Haaby Farm...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

First Annual North Vale Music Festival

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Vale Music Festival is hosting their first event at the Haaby Farm on the banks of the...

2019 4H Achievement Days Results

Gasoline prices rose with land costs but full differentials unexplained: report

Quebec premier at odds with Alberta and Saskatchewan over Energy East...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.