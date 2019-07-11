Grande Prairie RCMP investigate use of counterfeit currency

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Recently, the Grande Prairie RCMP have been responding to several incidents where counterfeit Canadian currency is being used at multiple businesses in the area.

According to RCMP, they have approximately 20 reported incidents where paper dollar bills where counterfeit bills, in a variety of denominations, have been used to pay for goods at local businesses.

Police say the suspects will fold the bill in half with the transparent side down in an effort to hide the abnormalities of the currency.

- Advertisement -

The RCMP would like to advise the public that these types of incidents are occurring locally.

Investigations into these incidents are on-going.

If you have any information on counterfeit currency, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.