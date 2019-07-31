Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following search warrant

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On the morning of July 29, at around 10:30 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant at a hotel in Grande Prairie.

According to RCMP, during the search, they located illegal drugs and weapons.

The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:

Approximately 43 grams of Cocaine

Approximately 60 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 1.9 grams of Heroin

Approximately 51 grams of Cannabis

Approximately 6.8 grams of mushrooms pills

Approximately 0.74 g of Fentanyl

One loaded 9mm hand gun

One pellet gun

Brass knuckles

Four people have been charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Those charged include:

31-year-old Alec Levin of Grande Prairie

22-year-old Julia King of Grande Prairie

35-year-old Joseph Read of Grande Prairie

36-year-old Andrew Pysar of Canmore

King, Read, and Pysar are scheduled to appear in Court Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 31.

Levin is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 7, 2019.