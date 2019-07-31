17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following search warrant

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On the morning of July 29, at around 10:30 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant at a hotel in Grande Prairie.

According to RCMP, during the search, they located illegal drugs and weapons.

The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:
  • Approximately 43 grams of Cocaine
  • Approximately 60 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine
  • Approximately 1.9 grams of Heroin
  • Approximately 51 grams of Cannabis
  • Approximately 6.8 grams of mushrooms pills
  • Approximately 0.74 g of Fentanyl
  • One loaded 9mm hand gun
  • One pellet gun
  • Brass knuckles

Four people have been charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Those charged include:

  • 31-year-old Alec Levin of Grande Prairie
  • 22-year-old Julia King of Grande Prairie
  • 35-year-old Joseph Read of Grande Prairie
  • 36-year-old Andrew Pysar of Canmore

King, Read, and Pysar are scheduled to appear in Court Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 31.

Levin is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 7, 2019.

