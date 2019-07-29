Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Dennis Whitcomb.

According to RCMP, Whitcomb was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 19, 2019.

Whitcomb is being described as:

Male

5’5″ in height

Weighing 195 lbs

Grey hair

Police say there is a concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Whitcomb’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.