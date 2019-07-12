23 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 12, 2019
The Mobile Breath Test Unit. Source Grande Prairie RCMP
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP to set up Mobile Breath Test Unit this weekend

Avatar Scott Brooks
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – This weekend, July 12 to the 14, Grande Prairie RCMP Traffic Unit, along with Integrated Traffic Unit, and Enforcement Services, are conducting an enforcement initiative to target impaired driving.

According to RCMP, Mobile Breath Test Unit will be at checkstop locations throughout Grande Prairie.

Police say this unit provides RCMP with breath testing equipment tools on site to assist RCMP with impaired driving investigations.

If you are planning to drink alcohol or use drugs, RCMP would like to remind drivers not to drive and that they should find an alternative way of arriving home alive.

If you happen to witness impaired driving you are being asked, if safe to do so, to call the RCMP or local authorities.

