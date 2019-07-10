Grande Prairie RCMP warns public of travelling paving business

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are warning the public of a travelling paving business following a fraud incident.

On the morning of July 4, at around 11:00 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP responded to an incident involving a travelling group offering paving services at discounted prices.

According to Police, individuals are travelling door to door offering residential paving for a fraction of the cost claiming to be associated with reputable paving businesses.

RCMP say these individuals are often travelling in rental vehicles and using rental equipment.

It is said that they demand payment up front, either never complete the job or do a sub-par job, and leave with your money.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from sales crime:

If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is

Research any company/contractor prior to hiring them

Ask for references

Make efforts to know who you are speaking to

Ask to see their business license and identification

Take steps to verify information prior to hiring a company

Do not pay upfront prior to the start of a job

If you have any information about similar incidents, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.