Health Canada provides food safety tips when shopping at farmers’ markets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the summer well underway, Health Canada is reminding Canadians of how to keep safe and healthy when purchasing fresh, local foods from farmers’ markets.

According to Health Canada, fresh produce can become contaminated in the field through contact with soil, contaminated water, wild or domestic animals, or improperly composted manure.

To avoid illness, Health Canada advises that you should store fresh produce in the refrigerator, and before consumption, you should always thoroughly rinse fruits and vegetables in cool water.

When it comes to buying meats, you should choose properly chilled meat and place packages of raw meat in separate shopping bags to keep meat juices from leaking onto other foods.

Health Canada also says that it is a good idea to wash bags and bins after each use to avoid the spread of foodborne illnesses.

More food safety tips can be found on Health Canada’s website.