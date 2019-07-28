Highway 29 closed at the Cache Creek Bridge

UPDATE as of 2:30 p.m. – The highway is open in both directions.

UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. – Highway 29 is closed, in both directions. Vehicle incident between Watson Rd and Thompson Rd (17 km north of Halfway Rest Area). Road closed. Assessment in progress. Expected to open within the hour. Next update time Sun Jul 28 at 2:30 PM MST. Last updated Sun Jul 28 at 1:25 PM MST. (DBC-10473)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 29 is closed in both directions due to a collision near the Cache Creek Bridge.

According to witnesses in the area, the highway is closed in both directions and could be closed until sometime Sunday afternoon. At this point, the Ministry of Transportation and Drivebc.ca have not provided any updates on this collision.

#BCHwy29N Reports of a closure due to a vehicle incident on Cache Creek Bridge near #FortStJohnBC. Crews are en route. Assessment in progress. — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) July 28, 2019

Witnesses tell us the collision is between a motorcycle and another vehicle. We have not been told the condition of anyone in the collision.

If you're in the area, let us know what you see,