News

History and Trivia Pop-up Event at the green space

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Join local historians at the green space on Saturday, July 13, 2019, to test your knowledge of the Peace Region.

This history pop-up is a trivia event that will test your knowledge on the history of Fort St. John. Local history enthusiast Larry Evans as well as guests from Treaty 8 are ready to quiz participants and chat about history.

Join the fun between 12 pm – 3 pm at the green space at the corner of 100 Avenue and 100 Street.

There will be prizes and a mini pioneer pathway.

For more information call the Visitor Centre at 250-785-3033

Previous articleFormer Dawson Creek man competes in 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas
Next articleBeaverlodge RCMP & WAD RCRU charge two after quad tracked by GPS

