Hudson’s Hope publishes policing report for July

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately 40 calls for service between June 18th July 19th.

66 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers in June. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP. Speeding fines range from $138 to $196. Excessive speeding will result in a $368 fine and a 7-day vehicle impound. Please obey local speed limits and drive responsibly.

On June 21st, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP, BC Ambulance Services, and Local Fire and Rescue personnel responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) collision on Beryl Prairie road that resulted in a hydro pole being broken off and a localized power outage. The operator of the ORV was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor, however, the ORV was being operated on the main road without insurance, on the wrong side of the road and speeding. The operator was issued several violation tickets under the Off-Road Vehicle Act.

On July 6th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP began an investigation of fraud. A visitor to the area had their dog run away while they were camping locally. Posters and online alerts were posted and the dog’s owners were contacted by an unknown male. The male advised the owners that he had found the dog and wished to collect the reward before returning the dog. The owners, unfortunately, sent an e–transfer to the suspect and they did not hear from him again. They did find their dog eventually, near the location where they had been camping. The file is still under investigation.

On July 8th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP were advised of a theft of items from a rural property on Twelve Mile road. Some of the items included a generator, European exterior doors, windows and a cookstove. The file remains under investigation and police ask that any suspicious people or vehicles in that area are reported to police as soon as possible.

On July 13th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a vehicle for travelling well over the posted speed limit. The driver was found to not have a valid licence and was in fact prohibited from driving. The driver was issued a speeding ticket and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days. The driver was also issued an Appearance Notice to appear in court for driving while prohibited contrary to the Motor Vehicle Act.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.