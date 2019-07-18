Huskies Early Bird Season Ticket Pricing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Huskies are currently promoting their Early Bird Season Ticket pricing before September 1st, 2019.

With 19 regular-season home games this year versus the 17 last year there is a lot of entertainment to be had.

2019-20 Season Passes Rates;

Infant (0-4) – Early Bird FREE / After FREE

Child (5-18) – Early Bird $75 / After $85

Adult (19-54) – Early Bird $150 / After $170

Senior (55+) – Early Bird $75 / After $85

Family (4+) – Early Bird $425 / After $480

Tickets are available at the upcoming training camp (Aug 30 – Sept 1) or email; [email protected]