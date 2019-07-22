Huskies Par 3 Gold Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The FSJ Huskies will be hosting their Par 3 Golf Tournament.

On Sunday, September the 22nd, 2019 at the Lone Wold Golf Course tee off time is at noon for a scramble/best ball. There will be a chance to win a hole in one prize on every hole.

Cost of the tournament is $25 for Juniors (18 & under) and $75 for adults and that includes golf, cart, dinner and a chance at prizes.

Tee sponsorship costs $200, to be a sponsor and play costs $400, (no matter the mix of adults and juniors on your team).

To sponsor or register for the event, go to lonewolfgolf.ca (click on the link for the web-store), register at the club or call; 250.789.3711 by credit card.

To be invoiced for sponsorship, contact LJ at [email protected]

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE