18.7 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Telematics. Source ICBC
Home News ICBC to introduce one-year pilot project that aims to improve driver behaviour
NewsRegional

ICBC to introduce one-year pilot project that aims to improve driver behaviour

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – ICBC is introducing a one-year pilot project that looks at improving driver behaviour with the use of technology.

ICBC President and CEO, Nicolas Jimenez, says the pilot project known as ‘Techpilot’, in partnership with Octo, is an opportunity to assess if telematics can measurably improve driver behaviour and help offset that impact in the future by decreasing the risk of inexperienced drivers being in a crash.

“We’re pleased to partner with Octo, a leader in the telematics industry. This Techpilot project will enable us to better understand the role that technology can play in reducing crashes for inexperienced drivers. But safer roads start with every driver making a conscious decision to focus on the road. Let’s all do our part to create a safer driving culture in B.C.”

Participants in the project will use a small smart tag that communicates with an app installed on their smartphone and will record driving behaviours such as speed and distracted driving.

According to ICBC, the results will not impact the participants’ insurance premiums.

The pilot project is set to take place in November and ICBC is looking to recruit as many as 7,000 drivers that have less than four years of driving experience.

For more information and to enroll, you can visit ICBC’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMinistry of Health, PHO need to do more to ensure safety of drinking water: BC Auditor General
Next articleCarbon tax battle costing Saskatchewan ‘hundreds of thousands’ of dollars

RECENT STORIES

News

Ministry of Health, PHO need to do more to ensure safety of drinking water: BC Auditor General

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Office of the Auditor General of British Columbia has released a report that looks at...
Read more
News

RCMP pullout of York Landing in search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Adam Reaburn -
GILLAM, M.B. - The RCMP have reduced their presence in the community of York Landing after being unable to...
Read more
News

Let’s Talk – Zoning Bylaw

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the City are hosting a 'Let's Talk - Zoning Bylaw' to help...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

New Totem Archery Club holds Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The New Totem Archery Club held their Outdoor 3D Redding Safari Spot Shoot over the weekend at their Outdoor...

Oilsands production growth cut despite lower building costs in CERI forecast

RCMP pullout of York Landing in search for Kam McLeod and...

Let’s Talk – Zoning Bylaw

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.