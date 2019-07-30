ICBC to introduce one-year pilot project that aims to improve driver behaviour

VICTORIA, B.C. – ICBC is introducing a one-year pilot project that looks at improving driver behaviour with the use of technology.

ICBC President and CEO, Nicolas Jimenez, says the pilot project known as ‘Techpilot’, in partnership with Octo, is an opportunity to assess if telematics can measurably improve driver behaviour and help offset that impact in the future by decreasing the risk of inexperienced drivers being in a crash.

“We’re pleased to partner with Octo, a leader in the telematics industry. This Techpilot project will enable us to better understand the role that technology can play in reducing crashes for inexperienced drivers. But safer roads start with every driver making a conscious decision to focus on the road. Let’s all do our part to create a safer driving culture in B.C.”

Participants in the project will use a small smart tag that communicates with an app installed on their smartphone and will record driving behaviours such as speed and distracted driving.

According to ICBC, the results will not impact the participants’ insurance premiums.

The pilot project is set to take place in November and ICBC is looking to recruit as many as 7,000 drivers that have less than four years of driving experience.

For more information and to enroll, you can visit ICBC’s website.