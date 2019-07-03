17.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Home Canadian Press Indigenous group says Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Indigenous group says Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – An Indigenous-led group says it will soon be ready to make a bid for majority ownership of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline currently owned by the federal government.

The group, called Project Reconciliation, says it will be prepared as early as next week to talk with Ottawa about its proposal for a 51 percent stake in the pipeline.

Project Reconciliation says the bid will be underwritten by contracts with pipeline customers and not rely on taxpayers.

- Advertisement -

The group says almost 340 Indigenous communities across B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan could choose to share ownership of the pipeline, which is designed to ship crude oil from the oilsands to the West Coast.

Ottawa reapproved the pipeline last month after its initial go-ahead was quashed by the Federal Court of Appeal over incomplete Indigenous consultations and a faulty environmental review.

The pipeline has support from some Indigenous groups along the route, but faces intense opposition from others, especially on the coast.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTC Energy sells U.S. midstream assets in Appalachian Basin for $1.7 billion
Next articleMost fuel suppliers won’t release profit margin details to B.C. gas price probe

RECENT STORIES

News

Federal Government announces $4.7 million in funding for improvements to Swanson Lumber Road and Hwy 97 intersection

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Federal Government announced on Wednesday that British Columbia will receive funding for improvements...
Read more
Energy News

BC OGC approves Woodfibre LNG project

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has given Pacific Oil & Gas Limited the go-ahead for...
Read more
News

District of Taylor to further review Open Air Burning Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Tuesday, Council took a look at the Open...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Taylor Council passes first two readings that will allow Breweries &...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Tuesday, Council passed the first two readings of a Bylaw that would allow...

Forest Practices Board calls on BC Government to adopt a tactical...

Fort Nelson paints a rainbow sidewalk

Canadian Ranger Master Corporal from Fort St. John staffs Victoria exercise

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.