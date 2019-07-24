14.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Indigenous pipeline bidder launches 'listening tour' along Trans Mountain route (Pipeline-Listening-Tour)
Canadian PressEnergy News

Indigenous pipeline bidder launches ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route (Pipeline-Listening-Tour)

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY _ An Indigenous group planning to bid for ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline is launching a “listening tour” of Indigenous communities in B.C. and Alberta.

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August and will invite First Nations and Metis Nation people and communities along the pipeline route from Edmonton to the West Coast to share their thoughts about Indigenous ownership.

Delbert Wapass, executive chair and founder of Project Reconciliation, says the tour will provide information on his group’s proposal but is also designed to gather feedback to be reflected in its final submission to the federal government.

Wapass, the former chief of Saskatchewan’s Thunderchild First Nation, is proposing ownership of at least 51 percent of the federal government-owned pipeline be shared among all participating Indigenous communities in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The group would put 80 percent of the cash flow from the pipeline stake into a “sovereign wealth fund” to invest in environmentally friendly projects.

Its bid is opposed by the Western Indigenous Pipeline Group which argues Trans Mountain should be owned by communities actually located on the route as they are most at risk from an oil spill.

Ottawa has indicated support for the idea of selling the pipeline to Indigenous owners but says decisions won’t be made until the pipeline expansion project is “de-risked.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleGovernment funds new bridges to prevent highway washouts
Next articleManitoba RCMP continue to search for suspects connected to Northern B.C. homicides

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

New Brunswick chiefs unified to ensure province consults over shale gas

Canadian Press -
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's Indigenous leaders are again expressing their concerns about consultations with the province's Progressive Conservative government...
Read more
Canadian Press

Drilling forecast goes from bad to worse after slow start to summer deployments

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The Canadian oilfield services sector is expected to continue to suffer as it enters the summer drilling season despite...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — A Calgary judge is denying British Columbia's attempt to block Alberta's so-called Turn Off the Taps bill. Queen's...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Government funds new bridges to prevent highway washouts

Tracy Teves -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Four new bridges have been constructed in the Peace region due to severe flooding in 2016. "The 2016 floods caused a lot...

The City of Fort St. John’s high honour, Freedom of the...

Mower Mayhem holds round three of Ford Maintenance Race Series on...

Council receives an update on property tax collection

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.