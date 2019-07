FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Instameet is a fun interactive event hosted by the Visitor Centre in conjunction with the Instagram App.

Monday, August 5th, 2019, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm join the staff of the Visitors Centre at the Community Forest, as they will be there waiting to post pictures and hand out prizes.

To participate you will require a mobile device and the Instagram App for this activity.

To view the event; CLICK HERE