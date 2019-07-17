18 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Investigation of suspicious deaths near Liard Hot Springs continues

FORT NELSON, B.C. – North District Major Crime, and Northern Rockies RCMP continue the investigation into the suspicious deaths on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Two adults were found deceased on the Alaska Highway 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs. Police would like to speak to anyone that may have travelled this stretch of highway between Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 4:00 PM and Monday, July 15, 2019, at 8:00 AM.

Police would especially like to speak with anyone who may have a Dashcam video while travelling that area.

A vehicle an older blue minivan with Alberta plates was found at the scene and police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the vehicle or rendered assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250 774-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477

The original release followed as;

On Monday, July 15, 2019, at approximately 7:19 AM Northern Rockies front line officers were called to an area on highway 97 approximately 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs.

Upon attendance, police discovered two adults deceased. Both deaths appeared to be suspicious and Northern Rockies RCMP called for assistance from North District Major Crime Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Fort Nelson RCMP at (250) 774-2700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No further information is available at this time.

 

